SHAVED ICE AT WESTGATE

Jenna Geho of the Kona food truck hands a cup of shaved ice to an adult accompanying Mario Rosati, a 3-year-old East Liverpool preschool student Tuesday afternoon when they attended the orientation activities at the district’s Westgate complex. In addition to the four Kona Ice vehicles – one each at LaCroft and North elementary schools as well as at East Liverpool junior high and high school buildings throughout the area, Brusters, the Rusty Bull Taco Company, Fresh On Fifth and Chick-Fil-A also were on hand to provide complimentary eats. Families also picked up their classroom assignments, registrations and Chromebooks (in some cases) as well as toured district buildings. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)