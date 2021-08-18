King’s offense, Mitchell’s defense leads Sacramento to title

The Kings remained unbeaten in the Las Vegas Summer League with a 90-75 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Cox Pavilion. Some organizations are beginning to shutdown some of their young stars to prevent injuries and evaluate other players. Kings summer league coach Bobby Jackson said the team’s front office will decide which players are available when the Kings (3-0) face the Dallas Mavericks (0-2) at noon Sunday, but Jackson and his team seem to be setting their sights on an appearance in Tuesday’s championship game.