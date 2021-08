There are only six players in the last decade that have scored 30 or more points in 21 or fewer minutes of action, and it's a pretty impressive list. Giannis Antetokounmpo only needed 21 minutes to erupt for 37 points against the lowly 2019-20 iteration of the Knicks. Paul George torched the 2019 Hawks to the tune of 37 points in 20 minutes. The Celtics' own Jaylen Brown put up 33 in only 19 minutes against the Cavaliers this past season. Rounding out the group are DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant and Domantas Sabonis. That's good company.