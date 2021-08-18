Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ronaldo set to stick around to spearhead Allegri 2.0 mission

By Peter Hall
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAka2_0bUpkNXw00
Soccer Football - Joan Gamper Cup - FC Barcelona v Juventus - Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain - August 8, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer but he seems set to stay put at Juventus, tasked with an even more important role in revitalising the Italian giants.

Be it a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, a move Ronaldo's own mother suggested was a possibility, or another shot at the English Premier League with Manchester United, the 36-year-old has been subject to much transfer talk.

This week, Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered his star client to English champions Manchester City, while Spanish TV show El Chiringuito claimed a return to Real Madrid could happen.

After Juve stuttered to a fourth-placed finish last season and were knocked out at the last 16 stage of the Champions League, Ronaldo, in the twilight years of his career, could be forgiven for seeking pastures new, to better his chances of further silverware before retiring.

But, as yet, no such move has materialised, with Real coach Carlo Ancelotti distancing himself from the man who won four Champions League winners medals in the Spanish capital.

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect," Ancelotti tweeted on Tuesday. "I have never considered signing him. We look forward."

Ronaldo therefore appears likely to remain at Juve as they look to win back the Scudetto from Inter Milan, with last season's top goalscorer in Serie A the focal point of the club's title tilt once again.

New coach Massimiliano Allegri, back at Juve for a second spell in charge, has in fact called on Ronaldo to offer even more this season.

"Ronaldo is an extraordinary player and an intelligent guy," Allegri told a news conference last month.

"We talked as we talked with other players and I told him that it will be an important season, he will have a completely different and greater responsibility than three years ago.

"He can’t just be a goalscorer, I expect him to take responsibility as the man he is, given we have a lot of younger players in the team.

"I can only imagine the difficulties that have been here over these two years."

ALLEGRI'S CHANGE OF HEART

Coming into last season on the back of nine successive Scudetti, Juve looked well set to make it 10 titles in a row under the tutelage of rookie coach Andrea Pirlo.

While Pirlo lacked managerial experience, he understood the demands of the club, having won four league titles with Juve as a player between 2011 and 2015, and was expected to bring a more attractive brand of football to the team.

Allegri's five seasons at the helm from 2014 to 2019 brought five league titles, four Coppa Italia wins and two runners-up finishes in the Champions League.

However, Juve decided after winning the 2019 Scudetto at a canter that it was time to evolve from Allegri's effective but often unattractive football towards a more progressive style.

Two unsuccessful attempts to do that later, after Maurizio Sarri and Pirlo both lasted one season each, Juve are back where they started.

According to reports in Italian daily La Repubblica, upon his departure in 2019, Allegri told Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli to move Ronaldo on, as his large wages and influence on the side was holding them back.

But Ronaldo has remained as Allegri gets back to work on what he started, where he will instead look to the veteran superstar to take his young team forward.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Agnelli
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spearhead#Juventus#Italian#Corriere Dello Sport#English#Spanish#El Chiringuito#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Serie A The#La Repubblica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Related
SoccerNBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo asks for Juventus transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked for a move away from Juventus, as the legendary forward did not start in their Serie A opener on Sunday. Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who works for our partners at Sky Italy, Ronaldo requested to Juventus that he should not start against Udinese. He was instead included on the bench despite being fully fit.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

PSG Want To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo To Partner Messi

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly make a sensational late bid for Cristiano Ronaldo this transfer window in the hope of pairing him with Lionel Messi. The Ligue 1 giants completed the signing of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi a fortnight ago after the Argentine was unable to sign a new contract at his beloved Barcelona.
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo News

Lionel Messi isn’t the only multi-time Ballon d’Or winner who had a bizarre summer. Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo is having some issues at his club as well right now that are creeping onto the pitch. Ahead of today’s game against Udinese, the Juventus striker was officially listed on the bench...
Soccer90min.com

Massimiliano Allegri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Massimiliano Allegri that he is staying at Juventus, bringing an end to speculation surrounding his future at the Italian outfit. Ronaldo, who has a contract at Juventus until 2022, was heavily linked with an exit from the Serie A side earlier this summer. The Portuguese superstar had been linked with a move to a number of top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City, in recent months.
MLSESPN

Ronaldo told me he's staying at Juventus - Allegri

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus he is staying at the club this season, manager Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference on Saturday. Earlier this week, Ronaldo lashed out over the transfer rumours regarding his future, accusing people of being "disrespectful" yet stopping short of committing his future to the Serie A giants.
Soccerblackchronicle.com

Here We Go: Juventus convinced Cristiano Ronaldo will stay; Inter Milan eye another striker; AC Milan active

A new Serie A season is finally upon us, and it will be exciting and wonderful to live it together on CBS Sports and Paramount +. It’s a fantastic league capable of producing a ton of surprises, great champions, young talents and important returns, such as Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus. But that’s not all. The transfer market remains open as we count down to the Aug. 31 deadline, and there will be no shortage of news. There are many deals being worked out as we speak, which means we have plenty of important updates for the Italian clubs, especially those competing in continental competitions.
Soccer90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus training following injury

Cristiano Ronaldo has been filmed leaving the pitch during Juventus training with an arm injury. The forward has been the centre of widespread transfer speculation this summer, with reports that he wants to leave Turin most recently being backed up by the fact that he's willing to push for a move to Manchester City before the closing of the window.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, and a strange game of poker

When Edu Aguirre went on El Chiringuito and told the whole world Carlo Ancelotti was trying to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, you could feel a transfer saga coming along. And even though Ancelotti went on Twitter to deny the rumors and Ronaldo went to Instagram to do the same, you just knew this story wasn’t going to dissipate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy