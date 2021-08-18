Kabul airport is open for evacuations. Getting there past Taliban checkpoints isn’t easy.
The United States and other countries operated military evacuation flights from Afghanistan throughout Tuesday, though not all seeking to leave the country were able to reach Kabul airport. The Taliban erected checkpoints throughout the capital and near the airport’s entrance, beating some Afghans who attempted to cross and intimidating others from leaving, according to reports and an eyewitness account.www.washingtonpost.com
