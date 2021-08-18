Cancel
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. He also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have...

