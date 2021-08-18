Cancel
Travel

Lady Raiders travel to Schulenburg Tournament

Colorado County Citizen
 7 days ago

The Lady Raiders Volleyball team will travel to Schulenburg on Thursday through Saturday, August 19-21, 2021, to participate in the Schulenburg Tournament. ...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

#Raiders#Volleyball
Travel
Sports
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Raiders Cut Seven Players

The Raiders made a series of transactions today to reduce their roster, with a handful of notable players earning their walking papers. Per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez (on Twitter), the Raiders released cornerback De’Vante Bausby and defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks. The team also waived quarterback Case Cookus, kicker Dominik Eberle, long snapper Liam McCullough, running back Bo Scarbrough, and wide receiver Caleb Scott.
Kidder County, NDecrecord.com

Lady Lions compete in Kidder County Golf Tournament

Kathleen Vetter of Linton/ Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock finished as the runner-up, while teammates Paige Hulm and Erin Kelsch placed fourth and sixth, respectively, at the Kidder County Invitational Girls’ Golf Tournament, held Aug. 13, at Cottonwood Country Club in Steele. Vetter shot an 82 (41-41) to finish in fourth place, while Hulm shot an 88 (45-43) and Kelsch shot a 90 (47-43) […]
BasketballtheScore

Top-10 2023 prospect Smith signs with Overtime Elite

Tyler Smith, the eighth-ranked prospect on the ESPN 60 for 2023, has signed with Overtime Elite, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Sunday. Smith is the seventh five-star recruit to ink a deal with the newly formed league. The 6-foot-10 power forward had offers from Kansas, Baylor, Texas, Florida State, Memphis, and LSU, among others.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

SEASON PREVIEW: Lady Raiders embracing growth year, focused on improving in new conference

ROCKINGHAM — Back in the full swing of things, the Richmond Senior High School volleyball team will be the first program to kick off the new 2021-22 sports calendar. After maneuvering through a shortened season last November due to the pandemic, the Lady Raiders will return to a full 20-match schedule in a newly aligned 3A/4A Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Batesville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Lady Bulldogs edged by Lady Olympians

COLUMBUS – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs golf team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Columbus East. The two teams met on Otter Creek Golf Course Monday and the Lady Olympians carded a team-total 169 to hold off Batesville, which finished with 174. Batesville was led...
Pickerington, OHCircleville Herald

Lady Vikings win tournament by one point

PICKERINGTON — In preseason action, the Mid-State League girls Buckeye Division held a tournament at Turnberry Golf Course in Pickerington Tuesday. Teays Valley took the top spot by one point with a Lady Vikings earning a medal in the process. Taking the first-place spot was the Teays Valley Lady Vikings...
NFLColorado County Citizen

MEET THE RAIDERS EVENT SUCCESS

The Meet the Raiders social Friday, Aug. 6 at Rice High School was a success. Students, families, and Raider fans enjoyed food, music, and a chance to purchase Raider gear for the upcoming school year. Citizen | Alesia Woolridge ...
Belleville, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Raiders Advance to Round 2

The Belleville Raiders Home Talent baseball team played and hosted its first playoff game in franchise history. The Raiders, as the one seed, battled the eight seed Wiota. The Raiders won 5-0 over Wiota. Justin Langley pitched for seven innings, striking out 11 allowing no runs. Curtis Sheahan came into...
Franklin, KYFranklin Favorite

Lady Cats compete in three tournaments

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats opened their golf season by competing in three tournaments in three straight days. In their first tournament of the season, the Lady Cats’ golf team finished seventh overall in the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational at Crosswinds Golf Course last Tuesday. Junior Conleigh Wilson and 8th...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

TISD Volleyball: Lady Raiders advance to Gold Bracket

Tyler Legacy stayed unbeaten with three wins on Friday to advance to the Gold Bracket of the annual Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Raiders (6-0) host the Gold Bracket on Saturday and will play Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the first round at 9 a.m. on Court No. 1. Paris and Cedar Hill will meet at 9 a.m. on Court No. 2. The other first round games are set for 10 a.m.: Joshua vs. Texas High (Court No. 1) and Longview vs. Carthage (Court No. 2). The semifinals are set for 11 a.m. and noon, followed by the championship at 2 p.m.
Americus, GAAmericus Times-Recorder

Four-run first inning and six DWS errors prove to be catalysts for Lady Raiders Softball Team’s first win of the season

AMERICUS – Coming off an 8-5 loss in their season opener at First Presbyterian Day School on Tuesday, August 10, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) came into their home opener against their archrivals Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) poised and ready to nail down their first win of the 2021 season. In the bottom of the first inning, they sent that message by scoring four runs on three hits and taking advantage of an error. That momentum lasted throughout the rest of the contest as SAR added two more runs in the third and two in the fifth to secure an 8-3 victory over the Lady Knights on Thursday, August 12 at Southland Academy.
Martinsville, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

Martinsville volleyball travels to play at Franklin Central tournament

FRANKLIN — Promise is turning into reality for Martinsville volleyball. After knocking off perennial nemesis Center Grove on Thursday, the Artesians competed in the Franklin Central tournament on Saturday. Four games, four wins and a tournament title to add to their currently undefeated season. Fort Wayne South Side a speed...
Lampasas, TXlampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lady Badgers pick up first match win in tournament at Cameron

The Lady Badgers played in a varsity volleyball tournament over the weekend and came away with their first win of the year. They are gearing up for more competition before district play begins next month. “This tournament was a round robin and best two out of three,” Lampasas head coach Christy Wiley said. “Although we came home with only one win, it was a very productive weekend of volleyball…
Virginia Stategazettejournal.net

State tournament

The Piankatank River Ladies Golf Association was well represented at this year’s Virginia State Golf Association Senior and Super Senior Women’s Amateur Championships at The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, with 10 PRLGA members taking part. The VSGA tournament included over 100 women from all over Virginia. The local group received a trophy for having the largest number of members participating. To further represent PRLGA, Regina Custis went on to place first in the fourth flight in the Senior consolation round and Christy Pitts won first place in the second flight in the super Senior consolation division. PRLGA members attending included, standing from left, Vicky Gunn, Kay Stout, Christy Pitts, Michele Meanley, Roseanne Moncure, Lisa Lavery; seated, Regina Custis, Julie Whitaker, Gail Thomasson and Nina Carter. For more information on the PRLGA, or if you are interested in becoming a member, call the Pro Shop at 804-776-6516.

