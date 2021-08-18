Lady Raiders travel to Schulenburg Tournament

The Piankatank River Ladies Golf Association was well represented at this year’s Virginia State Golf Association Senior and Super Senior Women’s Amateur Championships at The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, with 10 PRLGA members taking part. The VSGA tournament included over 100 women from all over Virginia. The local group received a trophy for having the largest number of members participating. To further represent PRLGA, Regina Custis went on to place first in the fourth flight in the Senior consolation round and Christy Pitts won first place in the second flight in the super Senior consolation division. PRLGA members attending included, standing from left, Vicky Gunn, Kay Stout, Christy Pitts, Michele Meanley, Roseanne Moncure, Lisa Lavery; seated, Regina Custis, Julie Whitaker, Gail Thomasson and Nina Carter. For more information on the PRLGA, or if you are interested in becoming a member, call the Pro Shop at 804-776-6516.
