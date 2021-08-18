Lady Raiders travel to Schulenburg Tournament

AMERICUS – Coming off an 8-5 loss in their season opener at First Presbyterian Day School on Tuesday, August 10, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) came into their home opener against their archrivals Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) poised and ready to nail down their first win of the 2021 season. In the bottom of the first inning, they sent that message by scoring four runs on three hits and taking advantage of an error. That momentum lasted throughout the rest of the contest as SAR added two more runs in the third and two in the fifth to secure an 8-3 victory over the Lady Knights on Thursday, August 12 at Southland Academy.