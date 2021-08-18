Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Transport your taste buds with these travel-inspired cookbooks

By Sara Semic
Financial Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Food & Drink news. Part recipe books, part armchair-travel, this season’s cookbooks offer a mezze of delicious foods. Savour recipes and stories that will transport you – from the citrus groves of the eastern Mediterranean to the saltwater marshes on America’s coastal south.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbooks#Vegan#The Taste#Myft Daily Digest#Food Drink#Prawn On The Farm#Fish And Seafood To Share#Greek#Grand Dishes#Azerbaijani#Jamaican#Syrian#Gullah Geechee Recipes#Africans#Countryman Press#The Food Of Oaxaca#Oaxacan#Knopf#Harpercollins Publishers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
Related
LifestyleFinancial Times

5 adventures that start on the water…

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Travel news. Its swank expedition-class yacht, Aqua Blu, may have got most of the press of late down in eastern Indonesia, but Aqua Expeditions made its reputation with bar-setting luxury river cruises on the Peruvian Amazon. This summer, founder and CEO Francesco Galli Zugaro and his team have returned to Aqua’s roots with the launch of Aqua Nera, a 20-suite river cruiser custom-built in Ho Chi Minh City and transported to Belém, in Brazil, whence she navigated 1,500 miles up the Amazon to Iquitos. A series of three-, four- and seven-night journeys are already underway; they’re making deep incursions into native rainforest on state-of-the-art tenders (exceptional access to wilderness having always been one of Aqua Expeditions’ USPs), where they’ve been birding and spotting all manner of animals: sloths, howler monkeys, pink dolphins, anaconda – and, as the water seasonally recedes and the riverbanks widen, no small number of jaguar (“It’s like Jurassic Park meets the Garden of Eden” was the caption on the video Galli Zugaro sent me this week, showing one of the huge cats having a lazy swim in a black-water tributary just a few metres from the foredeck).
RestaurantsTime Out Global

This North Shore bistro will take your taste buds on a tour of France

Roseville's Sous le Soleil has had lower north shore locals raving for years, with a solid client base enjoying its modern-French offerings since the doors of the 18th-century cottage opened over a decade ago. Situated on the sprawling grounds of Roseville Park, surrounded by impeccably manicured lawns and tidy houses, it's known as the perfect place to settle in for a long lunch and even a spot of shopping – after all, everything is for sale from the antique furniture to the art on the walls.
Food & DrinksNBC4 Columbus

Treat Your Taste Buds with Cuisine from West Africa Straight from Your Freezer

If you’re going to launch a company during a pandemic, it had better be something special. And if there’s food involved, it had better be something tantalizing – maybe a delicious blend of South Sea Island red peas and jasmine rice slow cooked with sorghum leaves and served with a mildly spicy red sauce, to make up for all the frozen pizza people had been eating at home.
Food & DrinksABC 4

Hot and spicy sauces pushing taste buds to the limit

Things got a little spicy on GTU today with a visit from Roger Damptz, owner of Burn Your Tongue. Burn Your Tongue is Utah’s Legendary Hot Sauce Leader. Our hosts can confirm this after taste-testing a line-up of Damptz’s sauces!. Damptz carries many different sauces with differing tastes and geographic...
Food & DrinksFinancial Times

Is this the world’s most buttery snack?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Food & Drink news. The kouign amann has been described in The New York Times as “the fattiest pastry in all of Europe”, which, given Europe’s history of creating wonderfully indulgent pastries, is some compliment. It’s a speciality of Brittany, originally made in Douarnenez, Finistère, on the north-western tip of France, that’s become a bit of an international phenomenon.
LifestylePosted by
103GBF

Looking for a Taste Bud Adventure? Take a Journey Along These Indiana Food Trails

There are countless things to see and do and discover in this great country of ours, there is no denying that. It's often easy, though, to get focused on destinations that are hours and hours away, halfway across the country - and it's easy to forget (or maybe just not realize) that there are plenty of things to see and do and discover right here in Indiana, especially for Hoosier foodies.
Arcadia, OKoklahoman.com

French-style yogurt business inspired by founder's travels, family

ARCADIA — Juliana Forster enjoys at least a serving a day of Amelia Creamery’s French-style yogurt. “Besides being natural and healthy for you, it’s almost like a dessert,” Forster said of the yogurt made at her family’s factory and available at the Arcadia Farmers Market General Store. “The French-style yogurt...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

10 inspiring travel destinations to visit in 2021

Let’s stop dismissing dreams with “I will go there one day” and finally say ‘yes’ to our desires! It’s time to explore the charming villages, stunning beaches, and vibrant cities around the world and open your heart to new challenges, experiences, and people. Here is a list of 10 inspiring travel destinations to visit in 2021.
marthastewart.com

Bring a Taste of the Beloved Maman Café Into Your Own Home with Its Co-Founder's Brand-New Cookbook

Have you ever visited New York City, Montreal, or Toronto's Maman? Their nutty chocolate chip cookie is one of the best treats we've ever tasted, and the good new is that we'll soon be able to make it from scratch at home: Elisa Marshall, co-founder of Maman, wants those who pick up the highly anticipated Maman the Cookbook ($26.99 amazon.com) to experiment, creating her recipes with their own twists—that means if you choose to make Maman's chocolate chip cookie, Marshall invites you to swap the macadamia nuts for extra walnuts or add in some cacao flavor, following the customization ideas she outlines along the way. "We encourage people to write in the book, what you loved about the recipe, what you don't love, how you made it your own," says Marshall. "That's how my mom and I used to cook, so what we've done with this book is every recipe has a note section."
Centennial, CO5280.com

How to Take Your Taste Buds Back to School This Fall

Grab your utensils, cleanse your palate, and enjoy one (or all!) of these adult-oriented tasting classes. This year, the back-to-school bustle isn’t just for the kids. Join youngsters across the Centennial State in the return to the classroom and hone your skills (and your taste buds) with one of these food- and drink-inspired lessons.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Fish Cakes

You’ll find plenty of fish cake recipes floating around. But there are good fish cakes and then there are great fish cakes! The trick is to keep the potato chunky and the fish in big flakes rather than letting it all turn into a mush. Meanwhile, adding garlic, chilli, green onion and thyme to the mix keeps these full of flavour!
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

The Best Wine Valets to Transport Your Favorite Bottles

Every gentleman needs a stylish wine tote: a nifty, grab-and-go accessory that allows you to keep your coveted bottles in tow. Whether you’re hauling a few special bottles back home from a weekend in wine country, transporting a vintage bottle of Dom to a celebratory occasion or taking an Alsatian Riesling to a summertime soirée, you need a bag that will cradle the stars of your cellar with the utmost care. Still, you needn’t sacrifice style points for functionality. We’ve pulled together four top-notch wine valets that are downright practical and still have plenty of panache. Each bag features some form...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Laramie Live

Get Your Taste Buds Ready, A New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Cheyenne

I have a confession to make. I love Mexican restaurants. There's nothing like enjoying a margarita the size of your head, while overeating chips and salsa so much that you're not hungry when your carnitas come out. Yeah, that's my happy place. While Cheyenne already has a couple of Mexican restaurants in town, I'm not opposed to bringing a new challenger into the mix.
Fenton, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Treat Yourself – Traveling Taste In Fenton This Wednesday

Traveling Taste in Fenton happens this Wednesday, August 18th. This annual event is filled with some of the best food Fenton has to offer. Patrons purchase a ticket passport, and as you visit each participating restaurant, your passport gets stamped. By stopping at designated sites, you will be eligible for...
Portage, INPosted by
Block Club Chicago

Recipes Wanted: ‘Taste Of Portage Park’ Community Cookbook Aims To Unite Neighbors Through Food

PORTAGE PARK — A new community cookbook needs your favorite recipes. The “Taste of Portage Park” cookbook, created by community groups I Love Portage Park and Six Corners Association, needs recipes from Portage Parkers and residents from surrounding neighborhoods. Organizers aim to celebrate the area’s diverse culture and traditions, uniting the community through food.
Designers & CollectionsTravelDailyNews.com

Designing and displaying a travel-inspired jewelry collection

People like to be reminded of special moments and places they encounter during their travels. As found in a 2021 study by H Wilkins, people collect souvenirs (ranging from small mementos to jewelry from areas visited) “as evidence of the experience as well as the roles of memory and as gifts.” If you are a jewelry lover and you enjoy visiting new cities and countries, chances are, you have many beautiful pieces worthy of display. Since travel is a never-ending affair, collecting the right pieces is vital, as is displaying your purchases so you can share your memories with friends and loved ones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy