Apple starts selling refurbished 24-inch iMac in the UK

Amazon is now offering the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air in all colors for $499.99. You’re looking at a $99 savings off the usual $599 price tag, with today’s discounts marking the second-best prices across the lineup to date. You can also get the same savings on the higher-end 512GB model, which is discounted by $99 as well. Even with Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros, those who don’t require all of that power can get a lot of the same experience for less with the latest iPad Air. It is powered by the new A14 Bionic processor and features a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Even better, Touch ID has made a triumphant return in the power button, joining USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life.