Flash Flood Watch issued as Tropical Depression Fred approaches

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania: The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the eastern and southeastern part of Ohio. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 5 am Wednesday morning, through 8 pm Wednesday night. The watch area locally, includes the counties of Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe...

