Flash Flood Watch issued as Tropical Depression Fred approaches

Effective: 2021-08-25 06:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind gusts of nearly 60 mph have been reported with this storm. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EDT FOR EASTERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 615 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Key Biscayne, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne and South Miami. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH