Fox News host Sean Hannity added a twist to his commentary on the US’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan when he shoehorned a plug for MyPillow into a segment on the conflict during his radio show.Speaking on The Sean Hannity Show, the right-wing host and pundit managed to move seamlessly from discussing the difficulty of getting Americans out of Kabul to discussing bedroom products – specifically those made by a company whose chief executive, Mike Lindell, is one of Donald Trump’s loudest and most erratic supporters.Mr Hannity made his pitch for the company at the end of an impassioned segment...