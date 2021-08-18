Police Reports

Fired up: A Richmond woman who tried to make a go of it with her ex-husband says he beat her and poured gasoline on her home and threatened to set fire to it when she caught him cheating with an ex-girlfriend and told him it was time for him to move out, Monday. She said her cheating ex was packing his stuff when she came home and an argument started and “the next thing she knew, (he) threw her across the kitchen, then grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the floor.” Deputies said she had dried blood by her ear, but she refused treatment. She told them when she went to the bedroom to clean her wound, he started arguing with her again, so she called 911. When he took the phone and smashed it, she told him to leave and she’d finish packing his things but he reportedly refused. She said her son came to check on her, and when she told him to call 911 her ex grabbed a gas can and started pouring gas on the porch and side of her home and told her he’d light a match if she called them. When 911 answered she said he threw the can and took off running down the street yelling, “She is dead.” Her son said he didn’t see him punch his mother, but he did see him pouring gas all over the residence.