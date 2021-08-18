Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

FERC delays create uncertainty for local governments

Weirton Daily Times
 8 days ago

As Auditor of the State of West Virginia I have a unique perspective of how your tax dollars are spent. Our office is responsible for the review and approval of general operating budgets and providing annual training and technical assistance to local governments across the state. Annually, our inspectors are responsible for conducting and overseeing over 700 financial audits of counties, municipalities, boards of education and other miscellaneous local boards and authorities.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferc#Economy#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Ferc#Success#D C Take#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy