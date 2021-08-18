101 Romantic Love Quotes of All Time

Vacation mode is your favorite mode to be in. You’d be jet-setting to gorgeous destinations and enjoying food from new places all the time if you could. There's something to be said about the joys of putting work on hold and living your life without a planner — even if it’s only for a few days. You also know that the crew you decide to wander off with matters just as much as the places you’re going to visit. If you happen to be getting away with your besties, you’ll need to pack a few quotes about vacation with friends, as well as your fave pair of sunnies.