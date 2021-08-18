Cancel
Energy Industry

Energy authority needs balance

Weirton Daily Times
 8 days ago

In reviving the Public Energy Authority, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave the appearance of doubling down on the state’s fossil fuels industries. His appointments included the senior vice president of a company that has been in the coal business since 1840, the executive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, the president of the West Virginia Coal Association, and the former director of the state Division of Energy and former head of the Public Energy Authority under governors Joe Manchin and Earl Ray Tomblin.

