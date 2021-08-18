Cancel
Obituaries

Daniel Morgan

By Editorials
Weirton Daily Times
 8 days ago

Daniel “Fuzz” W. Morgan, 65, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 with his family and friends by his side. He was the loving husband of Martha “Ennie” M. (Maple) Morgan just celebrating their second anniversary and the late Janet (Backus) Morgan. Born May 5, 1956 in Steubenville, OH; the son of the late William and Ruth (Starr) Morgan.

Weirton Daily Times

Community news from around the area

