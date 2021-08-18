Colorado 7, San Diego 3
A-struck out for Johnson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hill in the 8th. c-struck out for Chacín in the 8th. LOB_San Diego 3, Colorado 7. 2B_Díaz (10), Rodgers (11), Márquez (4). 3B_Díaz (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (34), off Márquez; Cronenworth (18), off Márquez; Pham (13), off Márquez; Blackmon (9), off Hill; Cron (21), off Hill. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (75), Cronenworth (59), Pham (40), Blackmon 3 (57), Márquez 2 (5), Rodgers (29), Cron (65). CS_Frazier (5).www.gazettextra.com
