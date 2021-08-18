Cancel
Tesla Note Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

By Aug 17, 20:00
Anime News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO MONSTERS performs opening "PUPPET'S," Yui Ninomiya performs ending "Sanbunteki Life" The spy action manga follows "Mission T," a shadow war of spies and secret intelligence waged to prevent the world's destruction. The story follows Botan Negoro, who has trained as a ninja since childhood, and has grown to become a talented spy. She teams up with Kuruma, a spy who has a flair for theatrics, in a new mission with the world at stake: to retrieve the "Tesla Crystal," the "legacy" of genius Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla. But other countries and their agents are already moving to secure the Tesla Crystal, and Botan and Kuruma will have to use all their wit to outsmart them.

