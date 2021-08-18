Tesla Note Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

It’s always entertaining when anime fans can begin to recognize performers’ voices across different projects and begin to develop an ear for their favorite voice actors. Many voice actors have had the privilege of working in very different types of series, but this can often be even more exaggerated through the extremes of anime. Cherami Leigh is an acclaimed voice in the industry who has brought to life some wildly unique characters over the years . Cherami Leigh has provided voices in some of the most beloved anime of this generation like Pokémon, Sailor Moon, and One Piece, but she’s also been a part of plenty of recent breakout hits like her work as Anaak in Tower of God, Noi in Dorohedoro, or Asuna in the ever-popular Sword Art Online franchise. Leigh is also no stranger to voice work in video games and has contributed to just as many impressive titles in that industry as she has with anime series.