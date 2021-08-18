Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Inbound lanes of Glenn Highway closed after multi-vehicle crash

By Megan Pacer
alaskasnewssource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a multiple vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway near the Eklutna exit. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, police were called to respond at 7 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle rear-ended another that was stopped waiting for construction just after the Eklutna overpass on the Glenn Highway. The impact caused the second vehicle to crash into a third that was directly in front of it.

www.alaskasnewssource.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Glenn Highway#Alaska#Police#Traffic Accident#Ktuu
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 3

Community Policy