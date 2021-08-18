Inbound lanes of Glenn Highway closed after multi-vehicle crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a multiple vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway near the Eklutna exit. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, police were called to respond at 7 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle rear-ended another that was stopped waiting for construction just after the Eklutna overpass on the Glenn Highway. The impact caused the second vehicle to crash into a third that was directly in front of it.