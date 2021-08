Coffee making is one beautiful marriage of both art and science. Find us a person who doesn’t like coffee and we’ll say they simply haven’t found the right coffee maker or have had a truly proper cup. Thankfully, there are a variety of machines to match all types of coffee drinkers' needs and wants when it comes to consuming this naturally caffeinated beverage. Still, that doesn’t make it any easier. With a ton of coffee makers on the market, you can be faced with pretty rough decision fatigue and resort back to your average old Keurig. But before you do that, hear us out. Ahead, we round up the 15 best coffee makers for every type of coffee drinker.