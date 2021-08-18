AUD/USD: Corrective pullback looks to regain 0.7300 despite coronavirus fears

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar continued its recovery through trade on Wednesday edging closer to 0.73 US cents as investors extended the risk on agenda. In what was largely a quiet day across financial markets, equities marked new record highs and commodities continued their resurgence. Brent Crude Oil advanced a further 2%, pushing through $72 a barrel and looks set to recoup all of last week’s risk-off losses while copper, iron ore and other key commodities pushed higher. Having met some resistance on moves beyond 0.7250, the AUD gapped higher overnight reaching 0.7280 before edging marginally lower into this morning’s open. Sentiment continues to drive direction and as long as the pandemic continues to disrupt normality and the global economic engine, we expect the AUD and commodity currencies will enjoy ongoing periods of volatility. Having shrugged off last week’s risk-off push, the AUD appears well-supported for now. Our attentions turn to Fed chair Jerome Powell and the Jackson Hole symposium on monetary policy as a key marker for direction leading into the weekend.
