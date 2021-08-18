AUD/USD: Corrective pullback looks to regain 0.7300 despite coronavirus fears

The Australian dollar has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we are getting ready to kick off the Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders had sold off the US dollar quite drastically in anticipation that Jerome Powell might suggest that tapering is nowhere near happening, and therefore it will work against the strength of the US dollar. However, there are other things going on as well, so having said that it is worth noting that there is a certain amount of risk appetite that goes along with this currency pair as well.