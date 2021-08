I really have nothing to say about this game. I mean...what is there that I could offer? Mike Foltynewicz threw seven innings. He’s here to absorb some innings and likely will be waived or non-tendered this offseason. Brett Martin threw an inning, but it was a regular old inning like we expect from Brett Martin. Charlie Culberson homered for the only Rangers run, and we know he’s just here because they need some bodies on the bench. The only other Ranger hit was a single by Jason Martin. The only Ranger walk was by Jose Trevino.