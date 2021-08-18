Kolasa: Eating healthily doesn't have to break the budget

Q Wow, it seems like the price of food has skyrocketed in the last couple of months. Do you have any tips for shopping on a budget? MK, Bethel. A My husband, Pat, does most of the grocery shopping for our family so I really was hit with sticker shock when I needed to shop for supplies for family coming to visit last week. I wish that more people understood that eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive. We eat healthy spend way less money on food than many people — especially if they eat out a lot.