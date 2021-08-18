Cancel
Lifestyle

Kolasa: Eating healthily doesn't have to break the budget

Daily Reflector
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ Wow, it seems like the price of food has skyrocketed in the last couple of months. Do you have any tips for shopping on a budget? MK, Bethel. A My husband, Pat, does most of the grocery shopping for our family so I really was hit with sticker shock when I needed to shop for supplies for family coming to visit last week. I wish that more people understood that eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive. We eat healthy spend way less money on food than many people — especially if they eat out a lot.

