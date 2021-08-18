Cancel
Spartanburg County, SC

Community comes together to support families of Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash

By Mary Farucci
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbg1V_0bUpgKkv00

FISHERS — The Fishers community is mourning and remembering three teenagers who were killed by an alleged drunk driver in South Carolina earlier this week.

The wreck happened on Monday during the early morning hours in Spartanburg County.

The victims were identified as Brianna Foster, 18, who was a recent graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School, and twin sisters, Elleana and Isabella Gaddis, 17, known as Elle and Belle to their friends also died in the crash.

The twins were seniors this year at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Laci Bannon, a friend who has known them for years shared her memories with WRTV.

"They were never strangers to anybody. They loved everyone," Bannon said. "They definitely had like, really big hearts. They really would give you the shirts off their backs honestly, if that was the last thing that they had. Probably the sweetest people I've ever met, and I can honestly, I can feel for their parents right now and their surrounding family and the community as they're grieving this situation."

Police in South Carolina said the teens died when a Hummer, driven by a 43-year-old woman hit their sedan. She was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

On Tuesday, Jack's Donuts in Fishers held a fundraiser to show support for the victim's families. 100% of Tuesday's sales are going to the families.

"They were definitely loved by a lot of teachers and all kinds of kids all over school," Bannon added. "I did talk to a couple of their friends. We're going to make a collage of all of them to hang up at the school because they used to sit right next to each other."

RELATED | Three teens from Fishers killed by alleged drunken driver in South Carolina

Two GoFundMe pages set up for funeral expenses have already raised nearly $100,000 for the families combined. For more information on how you can help, click here and here .

