Kansas City Royals infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Lucas Luetge and the New York Yankees. Alberto started three of the last four games for the Royals and played different positions in each contest. Whit Merrifield is moving to second base Wednesday in place of Alberto. Salvador Perez is filling the designated hitter role while Cam Gallagher enters the lineup to catch for Brady Singer and bat ninth.