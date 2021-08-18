Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Mercury

‘Who knew Nixon was a homeboy?’ A Q&A with lieutenant governor hopeful Winsome Sears

By Malcolm Ferguson
Posted by 
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 7 days ago

No matter who wins the race for Virginia lieutenant governor, a largely ceremonial job that nevertheless can be a springboard to bigger things, the election will make history. No woman of color has ever held statewide office and there has never been a woman lieutenant governor. This is the first in a two-part Q&A series with the Republican and Democratic candidates.

Winsome Sears is no stranger to making history. In 2001, she became the first Black Republican woman elected from a Black-majority state legislative district in the country, upsetting 20-year incumbent Billy Robinson Jr.

Today, the Jamaican-born Sears is running on education and economic reform, among other issues, alongside attorney general candidate Jason Miyares and gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin. She talked to the Mercury about her political journey, her heritage and her aspirations for the commonwealth.  This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

VM: You were a member of the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004, running unsuccessfully for Congress in 2004. In what ways do you think the political climate of the commonwealth has changed since you were first elected in 2001?

Sears: When I was in office and Republicans were the majority, we had a supermajority … My freshman class brought that in … So I thought we would go right into our agenda and get things done. With my rookie status they let me know, “No, we have to sing ‘Kumbaya’ and have peace in the valley across the aisle.” I thought I was in church! And even if we were going to vote against the other side we had a thorough vetting, we would ask them questions because you never know if it’s a good bill, you might not understand it.

Now I’m hearing that it’s not like that at all, there’s no civility, bills are just killed … if they’re even brought up at all. And I think you can see that seeping into relationships that they have, which is zero, you can see that in the various bills that they’re passing, they’re passing wholesale one side or the other. And that’s not good, that’s not good for our commonwealth. So what I’m saying, and what I’m going to be focusing on is No.1: I hope to be a representative who really shows true servant leadership, that the power that I will get if I am honored to be elected belongs to the people of the commonwealth, it’s of the people, by the people, for the people. I’ve seen what absolute power looks like, just from my days in Jamaica and it’s not good. You feel like you can’t call anybody if you say something, somebody will be upset or offended, and that’s what we’re seeing here.

I’m focusing on education because education is what lifted my family out of poverty, it’s what has lifted everybody out of poverty.

How does your Jamaican heritage inform your personal politics?

Well I know that Black people can be anything that they want to be. The leaders are Black, the doctors are Black, the lawyers are Black, the prime minister is Black, the Rhodes Scholars are Black, I mean gee whiz, we have Asians and other minorities, we have White people, we have everybody in Jamaica. But Jamaica is mostly Black. So I already know that I can be anything I want to be. I needed political parties to move so I can get it done. I don’t want anyone to think I’m a victim, this is America.

When my father came to America it was Aug. 11 of 1963. Seventeen days later Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. So I said to my father “Why would you apply to come to America at that time? It was the height of the Civil Rights movement.” And you know what he said? He said “Because this is still where the jobs are.” And I said, “Yeah, but it was a bad time for us,” and he said it was still where the opportunities were. So he came over with $1.75, took any job he could find, took that money from the jobs and went through school, started his career and now he’s comfortably retired. So you can either light a candle or you can curse the darkness. His candle was to come to America and get his education. To light a candle is to find a solution, to curse the darkness is to be a victim. My father had succeeded, I had no excuse.

What made you become a Republican? Have you faced backlash for being a Republican?

Well when you’re a minority of minorities there is an issue, and like everybody who looks like me, I grew up a certain way. I was in the Marines, I had just gotten out and had my last child. And he was about three months old. And George Bush Sr. came on with his commercial and what he said was “I’m going to reduce abortion,” and I thought “Well that’s interesting.” I’d just had my last child and I agreed with that. Then he said “And I’m going to reduce your taxes,” and I thought, “Well that’s good because I’m cheap too.” Then he said something that really rocked my world. He said “If all you ever have is welfare, you will never have anything to pass on to your children.” And that made me say “Oh my God, I’m a Republican.” Because I have felt that welfare has kept people that look like me and you too beholden to a system. But if we can get education up then we will have a foothold and will be able to create generational wealth. We won’t have to start at the bottom, our children won’t have to start at the bottom. I have met too many people who are third generation living in public housing, third generation on welfare and enough is enough.

What is your message to Black Virginians? It seems like they consistently vote for Democrats.

Consider the message, consider what’s really happening in your life. And I’m not trying to make this a Democrat vs. Republican thing because I am running to represent everybody. I’m running to represent independents, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Green Party, everybody. And I don’t want to be part of what’s happening now, which is everybody seems to be at each other’s throats. Black against White, White against Black, Asian against this, its nonsense! And this is no way to run a country, it’s no way to run a commonwealth. We have to come together and live in harmony. There’s a verse I love that was written by King David and he said in Psalm 133: “How good and pleasant it is for brothers and sisters to come together and live in harmony.” That’s what I’m looking for. I want people to be left alone and just get along with each other. You know, like Rodney King, “can’t we just all get along?”

My message is education. Our children must be taught accelerated math. There are those on the other side who say we can’t do accelerated math. Excuse me? I want our children to get advanced diplomas. There are those who think Black people can’t do that, they say we can’t even get an ID. How dare you? How dare you use us for your agenda? I’m saying that our children must not only survive, they must thrive. Failure is not an option. They must succeed, they must have hope for the future and the only way to do that is to create generational wealth to get a good education so that they can get a good job.

What specifically do you think needs to change with the Virginia education system to make that happen?

We’re transitioning from a labor-oriented society to a more technology driven society. That means you’ve got to have the necessary skills in order to get the jobs. The school-to-prison pipeline then has already started because statistics show that they never catch up.

I’m proposing paying the teachers more. Some of them are using their own pocket money to buy supplies for the children. And then the next thing I’m proposing is that we allow parents to choose where they want to send their children. If you want to keep them in public school, fine, if you want to send them to charter schools that’s fine. If you want to send them to a parochial or private school, fine. The only choice that those who are stuck in poor performing schools have is to move. And many people cannot move, whether they’re in urban schools or rural schools or anything in between. And so the children are continually failing. We know what works. Competition works. And we can look at what’s happening in Florida. In Florida they have the lottery system, and what it does is you don’t get the cream of the crop. Everybody gets an opportunity to go to a certain school, and what then happens is that the children who opt out of public schools, by their fourth or fifth year being out, they catch up to or pass grade level. Meanwhile their cohorts who stayed in the public school system are still unable to read and write at grade level. And so something’s got to give, no more experimentation with our children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNRst_0bUpgDZq00

Republican nominee for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears speaks during a GOP rally at Eagles Nest Rockin’ Country Bar in Chesapeake, Va., June 5, 2021. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury)

What is critical race theory to you, and what do you think about the recent debates surrounding it?

If critical race theory means that telling a child that once you emerge from the womb you are a racist and a colonizer and whatever else, that’s not going to be good. That’s going to create morale problems for everybody. As I said, I’m looking for harmony. Let’s not teach anything remotely like that. Let’s instead teach critical reading comprehension, critical math, critical science theory, critical technology theory, because that’s what will get them a good job and get them on the path to creating a legacy for themselves and their children. We don’t have time for that. If we’re going to teach about African American history, why just keep it to one month? Let’s teach it throughout. Let’s talk about these things, you can’t escape history. Let’s talk about the good, the bad and the ugly. There are ways to teach it, I don’t agree that if you’re going to tell the child the child is a racist that’s not the way to go.

In 2018, you encouraged voters to write in your name instead of GOP U.S. Senate nominee Corey Stewart, citing his support for the Confederate flag and other racially charged critiques. Donald Trump faced much of the same criticism. Why did you serve as chairperson of Black Americans to Re-Elect President Trump ?

You know, you can disagree with the personality, but you can agree with the policies, you can agree with the results. And I saw results. Entrepreneurship among Black people under President Trump rose 400 percent, that’s unheard of. ( Editor’s note: This commonly circulated claim on Black entrepreneurship Sears cited has been rated as false by Politifac t ) … Notice that Black males supported him to the tune of 24 percent, that is unheard of in our contemporary history. But then think about other things that he did. He for the first time got HBCUs to the point where they did not need to keep a permanent funding stream, so they didn’t have to keep coming back to the federal government every year begging for money. Furthermore, he forgave $360 million that certain HBCUs owed to the federal government since Katrina days that they were ever able to repay, not at the exorbitant interest rates that they had gotten. ( Editor’s note: Per the Washington Post, the figure was $322 million ). On top of that, in all the years that they’ve been tracking Black unemployment, it’s the lowest eve r under President Trump. The first Black female general ever commissioned in the United States Marine Corps, a woman born in Jamaica! Talk about prison reform, Donald Trump got that through which you know has affected the Black population much more than any other racial group because we were inordinately represented there. … We can look at the personality and disagree, but we can look at the policies and agree. … Actions speak louder than words.

If you win in November, you’d be the first Black female lieutenant governor in the commonwealth’s history. What does that mean to you?

So what? What are you going to do once you’re there? It’s not the first time I’ve made history, it’s not important to me. What’s important to me is ‘What are you going to do now that you have the power to help people?’ And that’s what I want to put across. If history helps me, OK. But it doesn’t mean anything going forward. What are the policies, what are you about? I want the economy to come back, I want to see us create generational wealth. Black business is Black power, no one other than Nixon said that. Who knew Nixon was a homeboy? We’ve just got to stop the nonsense. And if people see someone who looks like me and say ‘Hey! Winsome is there, if she can do it I can do it,’ that’s awesome. If I can be that example then making history will mean something. But other than that I’m about getting to work.

The post ‘Who knew Nixon was a homeboy?’ A Q&A with lieutenant governor hopeful Winsome Sears appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

628
Followers
363
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Entrepreneurship#Economy#Politics#Presidential Election#Q A#Democratic#Black Republican#Jamaican#Mercury#The House Of Delegates#Congress#Commonwealth#Republicans#Asians#Marines
Related
PoliticsPosted by
PennLive.com

Trump-backed governor candidate in Virginia walks a MAGA tightrope

The crowd of about 300 Republican stalwarts in Norfolk, Virginia, included those wearing the requisite red baseball caps. But these, just a shade different, didn’t shout “Make America Great Again.” Instead the hats were embroidered with the name of gubernatorial candidate and former private-equity executive Glenn Youngkin, who’s campaigning on a platform that hews close to former President Donald Trump’s — but also is just a shade different.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
Public HealthNews-Virginian

Surette: We need a governor who takes COVID seriously

An expression became popular during the Trump administration: “The cruelty is the point.”. It was one way of explaining the inhumanity during that era. We witnessed the caging of children at the border, a travel ban on Muslims, praise heaped on American Nazis and an alarming increase in the destruction of our environment.
Virginia StateWashington Post

Conservative Bill Kristol endorses McAuliffe in race for Virginia governor

RICHMOND — Bill Kristol is just like all the other disaffected Virginia Republicans whom gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin needs to win over, only famous. The longtime conservative commentator, who settled in Northern Virginia three decades ago to join the Reagan administration, split with the GOP over President Donald Trump. With Trump out of the White House, Kristol says he’s ready to support “non-Trump Republicans.” But Kristol does not put Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group executive, in that category. On Tuesday, he will formally endorse Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor seeking a comeback.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Sources: Hochul picks Brian Benjamin as lieutenant governor

State Sen. Brian Benjamin of Manhattan is set to become the next lieutenant governor of New York and join Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration, sources told Spectrum News on Wednesday. Benjamin will be the second Black man to hold the lieutenant governor's job, joining a history-making administration led by the first...
Politicsheraldcourier.com

Their View: Why do we need a lieutenant governor?

Every four years, Virginians have to put up with a charade — an election for lieutenant governor. The governor is important because the governor, well, governs. The attorney general is important because that office is full of lawyers to advise state agencies on what’s legal and what’s not — and go to court to sue somebody.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Election law expert on hand-picking the lieutenant governor

According to multiple sources, New York Governor Kathy Hochul will name State Senator Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor on Thursday. The practice of an ascending governor hand-picking a second-in-command has only been around for about 12 years. According to election law expert Jerry Goldfeder, it originated with Governor David Paterson, who, like Kathy Hochul, inherited the top job when his predecessor resigned.
Posted by
Virginia Mercury

‘We, not me’: Hala Ayala focuses on ‘collective work’ in run for lieutenant governor

No matter who wins the race for Virginia lieutenant governor, a largely ceremonial job that nevertheless can be a springboard to bigger things, the election will make history, since no woman of color has ever held statewide office and there has never been a woman lieutenant governor. Last in a two-part Q&A series with the […] The post ‘We, not me’: Hala Ayala focuses on ‘collective work’ in run for lieutenant governor appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
New York City, NYwamc.org

With Hochul's Rise, Lieutenant Governors Get Rare Moment In The Sun

“There is actually an organization called the National Lieutenant Governors Association. And I went to one of the meetings. I only went to one and then I became governor. And they said this governor who had been governor from Iowa said, you never know your state could be next. And I said, eh, that's Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming. These things don't happen in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, California and Texas. And I found out that they do.”
Nevada Statenews3lv.com

Dan Schwartz launches campaign for Lieutenant Governor

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A former Nevada State Treasurer is seeking higher office. Dan Schwartz has launched his campaign for Lieutenant Governor. Nevada's current Lieutenant Governor, Kate Marshall, plans to step down for a job in the Biden administration. Schwartz served as State Treasurer under Governor Brian Sandoval from 2015...
New York City, NYGotham Gazette

The Case for a Latino Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, & Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, right, in Puerto Rico (photo: Gabriel López Albarrán/Governor's office) Andrew Cuomo’s resignation has historical import in potentially numerous ways. When the current Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, becomes Governor of New York in just under two weeks, she will become the first woman to occupy the executive chamber in Albany. History will also be made if Hochul decides to appoint a Latino as her Lieutenant Governor.
Politicsidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Giddings: not someone we should trust as lieutenant governor

“She feigned ignorance.” That is exactly who Ms. Giddings is: She hedges, she plays games, she accuses, she is snide, she sidesteps the truth. After watching her during the Aug. 2, 2021, ethics hearing, she does not even know what being candid is — she does not even know what the word “met” means. This sounds like Bill Clinton — “It depends on what the meaning of the word “is” is”? Ms. Giddings’ version of truth has made her an untrustworthy official. Her lack of good judgment along with her inability to tell the truth, and her combativeness makes her a poor representative and someone we should not trust as lieutenant governor.
chautauquatoday.com

Former Lieutenant Governor Says Hochul Will Face Many Challenges as Governor

What would it be like to be Kathy Hochul at this moment, less that two weeks away from being handed the responsibility of leading all of New York State government? A Chautauqua County resident who served in Hochul's current capacity believes he's in a unique position to understand and sympathize with Hochul. Former Lieutenant Governor Stan Lundine of Jamestown says Hochul will face many challenges, but believes she is up to the task...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

With fight over mask mandates, Gov. Abbott passes purity test in Trump's GOP

When Texas had its first big surge of COVID hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott responded by shutting down bars and mandating masks. As the second surge hit, Abbott put in place an automatic trigger to restrict the operating capacities of businesses and halt non-emergency surgeries to free up hospital beds in areas with high hospitalizations.
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Former Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Endorses J.D. Vance in Ohio GOP Senate Primary

Former President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Robert O’Brien endorsed J.D. Vance in the highly-contested GOP primary to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate. In the endorsement released by Vance’s campaign, O’Brien called Vance “a strong leader who will fight for President Trump’s America First foreign policy.”. Furthermore, O’Brien...
PoliticsSand Hills Express

Kathy Hochul chooses state senator as next lieutenant governor

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has chosen Brian A. Benjamin, a New York City-based state senator, as her lieutenant governor, two sources familiar with the decision tell CBS News. A formal announcement is expected on Thursday, said the sources, both of whom were not authorized to speak publicly on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy