459 COVID cases and 5 deaths reported Tuesday in Alaska

By DHSS Press Release
Anchorage Press
 7 days ago

OVERVIEW – 459 new cases | 5 deaths | 132 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 53.4% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated. TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

