On August 24 at midnight KST, AOMG released an intro teaser video for “4 ONLY,” the title of Lee Hi’s upcoming third studio album. Lee Hi has released two studio albums in the past, “First Love” in 2013 and “Seoulite” in 2016, both under her former label YG Entertainment. This will be Lee Hi’s first studio album to be released since she joined her new label, AOMG, in July 2020. Since joining AOMG, she has released two singles: “HOLO” and “For You” (feat. Crush), both in 2020.