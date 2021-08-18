CHEDA special meeting includes prelim budget talks, promotion
The big news that came out of the special Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority board meeting Tuesday was a recommendation from City Administrator Amy Finch, who is also serving as the interim CHEDA director, to promote longtime employee Theresa Tahran to a supervisor position. Following board consensus, it was mentioned that Tahran will serve as the point person and have the authority to make certain decisions in CHEDA's best interests.www.crookstontimes.com
