Crookston, MN

CHEDA special meeting includes prelim budget talks, promotion

Crookston Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big news that came out of the special Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority board meeting Tuesday was a recommendation from City Administrator Amy Finch, who is also serving as the interim CHEDA director, to promote longtime employee Theresa Tahran to a supervisor position. Following board consensus, it was mentioned that Tahran will serve as the point person and have the authority to make certain decisions in CHEDA's best interests.

