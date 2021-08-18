Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

'A scab that's been opened' | Parents who lost children to the war describe Afghanistan's collapse

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkBw4_0bUpepkW00

Alex Ramon's photos deck each wall in his parents' San Antonio living room.

The Marine stands with former President Barack Obama in one picture. Another image depicts him kneeling beside Afghan tribal leaders.

Ramon's service medals are displayed adjacent to the couch, which faces the television. On the news, a pundit is explaining why he thinks the Taliban quickly took Afghanistan.

"What's happened is a scab that's been opened," Ramon's father, another Marine named Alex, says. His wife, Drucilla, agrees.

A service dog pads through the living room.

"This is all that's left of Afghanistan," Alex says, pointing to the black Labrador. The Ramons inherited the dog from their son.

"He brought an enemy home with him," Ramon says. After three tours overseas, his son mixed Post-Traumatic Stress medication with alcohol and died stateside.

"He saw mutilation of kids. Children," Drucilla says.

Now, the Ramons say their hearts break for the soldiers who are forced to relive the horrors of service through videos of Kabul's collapse.

"It was like an unrehearsed fire drill," Alex Ramon said. "It's like somebody yelled, 'Fire!' and everybody just rushed to the exits."

He notes that Marines are especially accustomed to order.

"Marines pride themselves in structure, discipline, and leadership," he added. "All of those elements are missing right now."

Ramon says it's hard to decide whether the war in Afghanistan was worth the sacrifices it demanded.

"History tends to repeat itself, but have we learned our lessons?" Alex asks.

"We need to learn to win or not get involved," Michael Simpson, who served with his own son, said. His boy did not return from Afghanistan.

He says the United States' exit strategy was poor, but that the Afghan government's collapse does not invalidate his son's service.

"I don't think it was wasted," he said. "There's lots of folks who enjoyed freedom they didn't have under the Taliban. Unfortunately, I don't think they're going to enjoy those freedoms anymore."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#War#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Taliban urges women to stay home because some of their fighters ‘have not yet been trained’ not to hurt them

The Taliban has said women should stay at home to protect themselves from some of the insurgent group’s armed fighters, who are yet to be trained to not hurt or harass them. This call for women to not venture out was “temporary,” according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Some experts, however, said a similar statement was used by them when they ruled the country before in 1996.
POTUSPOLITICO

The inside story of how Biden’s team handled Afghanistan’s collapse

With help from Oriana Pawlyk, Daniel Lippman and Lara Seligman. Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
MilitaryMIT Technology Review

The Taliban, not the West, won Afghanistan’s technological war

Despite their terrible human costs—or perhaps because of them—wars are often times of technological innovation. The Napoleonic Wars brought us canned goods; the American Civil War drove the development of submarines. The Second World War, meanwhile, began with biplanes, cavalry charges, and horse-drawn wagons but ended with radar, V2 rockets, jet fighters, and atomic bombs. (Perhaps most fundamentally, via the breaking of German codes at Bletchley Park, the war also ushered in the start of the computing revolution.)
WorldThe Guardian

Who’s to blame for the Afghanistan chaos? Remember the war’s cheerleaders

Everyone is to blame for the catastrophe in Afghanistan, except the people who started it. Yes, Joe Biden screwed up by rushing out so chaotically. Yes, Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab failed to make adequate and timely provisions for the evacuation of vulnerable people. But there is a frantic determination in the media to ensure that none of the blame is attached to those who began this open-ended war without realistic aims or an exit plan, then waged it with little concern for the lives and rights of the Afghan people: the then US president, George W Bush, the British prime minister Tony Blair and their entourages.
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Student who says he ‘went on holiday’ to Afghanistan and ‘got stuck in Kabul’ claims he’s been evacuated to Dubai

A British student who apparently decided to go on holiday to Afghanistan and claimed he got stuck in Kabul as people try to leave the country to escape Taliban rule has now said he has been evacuated to Dubai.Writing on Facebook, Miles Routledge, who says he is a Loughborough University student, claimed he had been evacuated from a safe house this morning.Upon his alleged arrival, he posted a video that appears to show him in an airport and said he was “all safe”.Routledge had claimed he had been abandoned by the British embassy, who he said had not responded...
Worldpetapixel.com

Pulitzer-Winning Reuters Photographer Was Killed After Being Left Behind

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer-prize-winning photographer for Reuters from India, was killed on assignment in Afghanistan in July. His death was originally attributed to crossfire, but a new report has determined he was killed after he was abandoned in the confusion of a retreat. In a detailed story from Reuters, four...
Militarythejacksonpress.org

Who Lost America’s Longest War?

How many U.S. generals knew what was going on but declined to risk their careers by telling Congress or the country that the Afghan army and regime we had stood up would likely collapse like a house of cards once the Americans departed and they had to face the Taliban alone?
MilitaryWashington Post

Afghanistan’s military collapse: Illicit deals and mass desertions

KABUL — The spectacular collapse of Afghanistan’s military that allowed Taliban fighters to walk into the Afghan capital Sunday despite 20 years of training and billions of dollars in American aid began with a series of deals brokered in rural villages between the militant group and some of the Afghan government’s lowest-ranking officials.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Share your thoughts about Afghanistan’s collapse

A stunned world watched in real time Sunday the collapse of Afghanistan to the Taliban, a militant terrorist group determined to seize complete control of the country. Afghanistan’s disintegration, the sudden exodus of the country’s president and the rapid-fire exit of Western diplomats reminds many of the 1975 collapse of Saigon in South Vietnam.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Guest Opinion: Who lost Afghanistan?

Recent developments in Afghanistan and with US policy have saddened me. I spent much of the time between 2002 and 2012 living and working in Afghanistan. I worked with various U.S. aid programs, in launching a new currency at the end of 2002, in building the financial and banking system in the country and in teaching at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul. I met and worked with many Afghans and saw first-hand many improvements in living conditions and in the economy. Even though I did spend years in the country and did learn one of its seven or eight languages, I was always an outsider and only heard about the different power shifts, the roles of the warlords, the corruption that inevitably is associated with very large flows of money.
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

The war in Afghanistan has been lost for 2 decades

The government of Afghanistan that the U.S. spent almost 20 years, $2.2 trillion, and 2,448 of its own soldiers' lives propping up, getting something like 40,000 Afghan civilians killed, is collapsing. Taliban forces have taken cities across the country with contemptuous ease, and the fall of the capital city Kabul is expected in weeks if not days.
WorldLeader-Telegram

Our View: Hard questions come with Afghanistan's collapse

The speed with which the Afghan government collapsed was stunning. There were signs of trouble early on, but few anticipated the complete implosion of the Afghan military defenses or the near complete inability of the government to respond effectively. Was this predictable? Perhaps. The government in Kabul was never what...

Comments / 1

Community Policy