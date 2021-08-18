'A scab that's been opened' | Parents who lost children to the war describe Afghanistan's collapse

Alex Ramon's photos deck each wall in his parents' San Antonio living room.

The Marine stands with former President Barack Obama in one picture. Another image depicts him kneeling beside Afghan tribal leaders.

Ramon's service medals are displayed adjacent to the couch, which faces the television. On the news, a pundit is explaining why he thinks the Taliban quickly took Afghanistan.

"What's happened is a scab that's been opened," Ramon's father, another Marine named Alex, says. His wife, Drucilla, agrees.

A service dog pads through the living room.

"This is all that's left of Afghanistan," Alex says, pointing to the black Labrador. The Ramons inherited the dog from their son.

"He brought an enemy home with him," Ramon says. After three tours overseas, his son mixed Post-Traumatic Stress medication with alcohol and died stateside.

"He saw mutilation of kids. Children," Drucilla says.

Now, the Ramons say their hearts break for the soldiers who are forced to relive the horrors of service through videos of Kabul's collapse.

"It was like an unrehearsed fire drill," Alex Ramon said. "It's like somebody yelled, 'Fire!' and everybody just rushed to the exits."

He notes that Marines are especially accustomed to order.

"Marines pride themselves in structure, discipline, and leadership," he added. "All of those elements are missing right now."

Ramon says it's hard to decide whether the war in Afghanistan was worth the sacrifices it demanded.

"History tends to repeat itself, but have we learned our lessons?" Alex asks.

"We need to learn to win or not get involved," Michael Simpson, who served with his own son, said. His boy did not return from Afghanistan.

He says the United States' exit strategy was poor, but that the Afghan government's collapse does not invalidate his son's service.

"I don't think it was wasted," he said. "There's lots of folks who enjoyed freedom they didn't have under the Taliban. Unfortunately, I don't think they're going to enjoy those freedoms anymore."