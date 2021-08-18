Mystics at Aces final score: Washington runs out of gas late, falls to Vegas, 93–83
After blowing a 21-point lead in Sin City on Sunday evening, the Washington Mystics (8–12) fell yet again to the Las Vegas Aces (17–9) on Tuesday, 93–83. Myisha Hines-Allen, who sparkled for 16 points on Sunday, twisted her ankle within the first minute and a half of Tuesday’s tip off. The 26-year-old missed the first half of the season recovering from a knee ailment. She would, however, return later in the frame.www.bulletsforever.com
