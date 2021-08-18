Cancel
Survey for Cherokee Park roadway completed; what's next?

in 1891, Frederick Law Olmsted designed Cherokee park, along with Iroquois and Shawnee at the time a gas-powered car was hard to come by.

In the early 20th century, ford started mass-producing motor vehicles. Fast forward over a hundred years to a new American milestone; the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 9th of 2020, mayor Fischer issued an executive order closing roads in Cherokee park, due to increased use during the pandemic.

In June of this year, the park switched to this hybrid plan - with limited access for motor vehicles.

The next month, Metro Council passed an ordinance saying a decision to close park roadways for more than 60-days must come from them in the future.

And now,  this Thursday the Parks and Recreation committee will potentially make a new decision.

"Thursday whenever it comes before council, I think people are going to be very interested in seeing the totality of the data," said District 8 councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong. "There has been a market research firm that's been doing a survey and collecting other information. I haven't seen that yet, no member of metro council has seen that yet. "

That firm was at an open meeting/Q&A Tuesday night interviewing residents. Their online survey closed Tuesday night and results will be presented to the council on Thursday.

