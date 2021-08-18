Cancel
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 Decaying thunderstorms will produce strong winds across Salt Lake... northwestern Utah and east central Tooele Counties through 1045 PM MDT At 1015 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking decaying thunderstorms across eastern Tooele and southwestern Salt Lake counties. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, Tooele, Grantsville, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Draper, Riverton, Cottonwood Heights, Midvale, Holladay, South Salt Lake, Herriman, Stansbury Park, Bluffdale, Millcreek and Kearns. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 288 and 311. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 80 and 128. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

