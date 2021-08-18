Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $4.24 on Exchanges (NEAR)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.24 or 0.00009410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $292.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Token Economy#Egld#Tfuel#Ardr#Btc#Divi#Divi#Bifi#Twitter#Nearprotocol#Near Org Blog#Cryptocompare#Changelly#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates For#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy