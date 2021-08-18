Rockies 7, Padres 3: Blackmon-Cron home runs hold off the Friars

It’s been a long season but the Rockies continue to dominate at home. A strong 7-3 victory against San Diego gives them their 40th home win of the season. They are just the fourth team in all of the major leagues to reach that mark. Today’s win also gives them the season series win against the Padres. San Diego continues to flounder as they are now 14-16 since the All-Star break and hold just a game and a half lead for the second wild card spot.