Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies 7, Padres 3: Blackmon-Cron home runs hold off the Friars

By Daren Gonzalez
Purple Row
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long season but the Rockies continue to dominate at home. A strong 7-3 victory against San Diego gives them their 40th home win of the season. They are just the fourth team in all of the major leagues to reach that mark. Today’s win also gives them the season series win against the Padres. San Diego continues to flounder as they are now 14-16 since the All-Star break and hold just a game and a half lead for the second wild card spot.

www.purplerow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Austin Gomber
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Jake Arrieta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies 7#Blackmon Cron#Major League#Triple A Indianapolis#Pirates#Rbi#Giants#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Resting for series finale

Blackmon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. With the Rockies and Astros wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game and with a southpaw (Framber Valdez) on the hill for Houston, the lefty-hitting Blackmon will receive a maintenance day. Yonathan Daza will cover right field and bat second in Blackmon's stead.
MLBDerrick

Weathers battered again; Rockies walk off Padres

DENVER — Down to their last out, the Padres temporarily staved off the next step toward the end of the plank. But after Trent Grisham’s two-out, three-run homer in the top of the ninth tied the game, C.J. Cron slammed a one-out, first-pitch slider from Daniel Hudson to the seats in right field to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 walk-off victory Monday night at Coors Field.
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Padres swept by Rockies

The Padres lost 7-5 to the Rockies on Wednesday, completing their home sweep of the Padres in Jake Arrieta’s team debut. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler discussed the disappointing sweep by the Rockies.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres hold off Marlins for fourth straight win

Austin Nola drove in two runs -- including the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning -- leading the host San Diego Padres to a 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. The Padres needed eight pitchers to nail down their fourth straight win. Their seventh pitcher, Drew Pomeranz, left the game in the eighth due to an apparent injury.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Padres walked off by Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Daulton Varsho walked off the San Diego Padres, who continue to fall down. Varsho launched a full-count curveball from Craig Stammen to the seats beyond right field leading off the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 3-2 victory, dooming the Padres to their third consecutive loss.
MLBwiproud.com

Rockies’ German Marquez hopes to maintain home form vs. Padres

Coors Field has been kind to the Colorado Rockies, unlike the road. The Rockies have won 39 of their 60 home games, a victory total topped by just three major league teams. The disparity in records between home and road is largely because the Rockies’ offense has sputtered outside the thin air while the pitching has mostly been decent.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies finish sweep of skidding Padres

Trevor Story and Dom Nunez homered, Garrett Hampson had three hits, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 in Denver on Wednesday. C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each for the Rockies, who swept the three games from the Padres. Colorado has won seven straight home games against San Diego.
MLBnumberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon hitting in cleanup spot for Rockies on Thursday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting in Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon will man right field after Yonathan Daza was given a break against their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Logan Webb, our models project Blackmon to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBnumberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon not in Rockies' Sunday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is being replaced in right field by Yonathan Daza against Giants starter Alex Wood. In 428 plate appearances this season, Blackmon has a .268 batting average with a .740 OPS, 7 home...
MLBdenvergazette.com

CJ Cron hits winning home run as Rockies earn 11th walk-off win of the year

DENVER — When the Rockies needed a hero, CJ Cron once again came through. Already the franchise record holder for grand slams in a season and the team leader in home runs, Cron stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 5-5. He launched a home run, his 20th of the season, to lead the Rockies to a 6-5 win over the Padres.
MLBPurple Row

Should the Rockies stay in the “Cron Zone?”

This year’s Trade Deadline left Rockies fans understandably underwhelmed and disappointed. The Rockies held on to their valuable trade chips Trevor Story and Jon Gray. While the Rockies are making a push to sign Gray to an extension and have some distant hope they can somehow convince Story to stay, the status of C.J. Cron had been lost in the topic of conversation.
MLBKKTV

Rockies snag Home Win number 41, sweep Padres

(AP) -Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his Padres debut, and the Rockies beat San Diego 7-5. C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring. Arrieta was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.
MLBdenvergazette.com

In another test for the bullpen, Colorado Rockies hold on to sweep the Padres

DENVER — Pencils down, the Rockies' bullpen test for Wednesday is complete. With the Rockies out of contention, every day is an evaluation to determine players' fate for next season. And Wednesday was an extra long exam for the relievers. Starter Chi Chi González, in his first appearance since contracting COVID-19, was only able to pitch three innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy