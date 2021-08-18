Cancel
Pueblo, CO

Vestas Towers passes Pueblo facility to new owners in ceremony

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a ceremony Tuesday, Vestas Towers passed on ownership of the Wind Turbine Tower Production Facility to the new owner.

In June, Vestas announced the Pueblo facility would be sold to the South Korean-based company CS Wind.

For the past 12 years, Vestas employed hundreds of Pueblo residents. Currently, there are about 500 working at the manufacturing center.

According to a statement from Vestas, CS Wind plans on expanding offerings, including manufacturing towers, for other wind turbine manufacturers through a multi-brand strategy.

The wind tower manufacturing company will also be able to sell towers and other equipment to manufacturers beyond Vestas.

The handover ceremony took place Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. in front of the administration building at the facility.

Current employees will be offered a chance to transfer to CS Wind or move to another Vestas plant. Other Vestas properties in Colorado will not be impacted by the Pueblo acquisition.

The post Vestas Towers passes Pueblo facility to new owners in ceremony appeared first on KRDO .

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

