What happens when the past catches up with you? One man must confront his failures while facing a lifetime of mistakes in “Hard Luck Love Song.” The film takes its cues from a song by musician Todd Snider. “Just Like Old Times” traces the story of two people lost to their version of the American dream. For Snider, the material hit close to home. “I lived that song, and the movie recaptures it, and then some,” he recently told Rolling Stone.