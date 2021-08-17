Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio State 4-star 2023 tight end priority target sets commitment date

By Phil Harrison
 8 days ago
Ohio State could be nearing its first commitment of the 2023 class. That’s because priority 4-star 2021 tight end target Ty Lockwood announced Tuesday that he’ll be announcing his commitment this Thursday.

At 6-foot, 5-inches, and 225-pounds, Lockwood is ranked as the No. 8 tight end and 142nd overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is out of Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, and has Ohio State as the Crystal Ball leader to land his services.

He announced a final four of the Buckeyes, Florida State, Penn State, and South Carolina. The announcement is set for 12 p.m. Central time, which is 1 p.m Eastern Daylight Time, so stay tuned.

If Lockwood does choose OSU, it’ll be the Buckeyes’ first commitment to the 2023 class and some much-needed momentum that has been lost a wee bit because of a couple of more recent decommitments for the 2022 class.

