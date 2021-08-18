Cancel
UniLayer (LAYER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.45 Million

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 56.9% higher against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular exchanges.

