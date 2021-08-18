Cancel
Pillar Price Reaches $0.0364 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $243,389.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

