Pillar Price Reaches $0.0364 on Top Exchanges (PLR)
Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $243,389.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0