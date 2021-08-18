Cancel
Public Health

Thirty-seven new cases here

 8 days ago

A dozen teenagers and a pair of pre-teens are among the 37 new cases of the coronavirus reported by

San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 update: Over 500 new cases added in last seven days

–San Luis Obispo County has added over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 7 days, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. Locally, all cases sequenced in the past week were of the highly-contagious Delta variant, according to the public health department. This finding is consistent with statewide data showing more than 90-percent of all strains identified were Delta in the month of July. Because this variant spreads more easily, rapidly infecting larger numbers of people, officials say it results in more people becoming severely ill.
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

DHEC: 2,277 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday. DHEC reports 1,991 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 286 probable cases for a total of 2,277 cases of COVID-19. DHEC also reports six confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19 for a total of seven deaths related to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 669,638 cases and 10,115 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Carolina.
Educationroblawnews.com

Mask arguement is counterproductive

Editor, The anti masking push is counterproductive to the cause of keeping classes open.
Public HealthRock Hill Herald

South Carolina reports 2,200 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths on Tuesday

South Carolina added 2,277 new COVID-19 cases to the state’s total coronavirus case count on Tuesday, according to data released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency also reported seven new deaths, bringing South Carolina’s total coronavirus death toll to 10,115. At least 45 deaths have...
Wrangell, AKkstk.org

Seven known active COVID cases in Wrangell

The Wrangell Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was notified today, August 16, 2021, of a new positive COVID case. The individual is a Wrangell Resident and had traveled within the last two weeks. The individual is mildly symptomatic and is isolating. No additional information is known at this time. The total number of current active cases is at seven.
Public Healthrestorationnewsmedia.com

COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t affect reproductive system

An increasing number of pregnant patients have been hospitalized around the country, including here
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Kill? Here’s What VAERS Reports Say

As health experts all over the world continue to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the vaccination has been linked to several severe side effects. Since the first vaccine jab was approved last December, many cases of myocarditis, blood-clotting disorders, anaphylaxis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and even Bell’s palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hochul’s First Act As Governor Angers Many New York Parents

Some parents in New York are furious over Katy Hochul's first act as governor. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure what her office describes as a "safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

