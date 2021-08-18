Cancel
Noku (NOKU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,808.00

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $7,808.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

