ECC selected for national project

When the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe in the spring of 2020, its impacts on undergraduate scientific research were far-reaching and strongly felt. Students across the country were unable to complete hands-on fieldwork research, which significantly circumscribed their scientific training and competitiveness for graduate programs. After graduating, they were no longer eligible for many types of funding, such as through their colleges or the National Science Foundation (NSF) Research Experience for Undergraduates program. So, when Assistant Professor of Biology Sarah Budischak saw that the NSF had created a special funding program through which NSF grantees could apply for funding on behalf of students who had missed out on fieldwork because of the pandemic, Budischak encouraged Stephanie Du ’21 to apply to work with her in Finland.