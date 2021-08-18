Cancel
Edgecombe County, NC

ECC selected for national project

By From Contributed Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
 8 days ago

Edgecombe Community College is one of thirteen two-year colleges from across the nation selected for Project Vision, a grant-focused initiative supported by the National Science Foundation. The goal of the five-year project is to help smaller, rural two-year colleges create opportunities to seek funding for National Science Foundation grants. In...

www.rockymounttelegram.com

