Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Stop shaming those with the guts to take a holiday

By Greg Dickinson
Telegraph
 8 days ago

On these pages, we recently ran a story about a family who travelled to Barbados, only to find themselves caught up in an undesirable pickle. Two days after arriving on the green-listed Caribbean island for a family celebration, it emerged that somebody on the Brunner family’s flight tested positive for Covid. The hotel manager approached them in the pool to deliver the news they hoped not to receive – they had to isolate in their room for three days.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guts#Fcdo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Tourism
Related
Kidsdistrictchronicles.com

Five ideas to keep those bored kids busy during the summer holidays

NEED inspiration for keeping the kids busy over the summer holidays? You’re not alone. A survey this week revealed 60 per cent of parents have run out of ideas – and the lousy weather isn’t helping. So why not try these five experiments conjured up by twin TV doctors Chris...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Please stop telling parents to ‘cherish every moment’ and ‘enjoy making memories’

As we approach week five of the English school holidays, for some parents “school holiday fatigue” is well and truly setting in. The kids have begun (or not stopped in some cases) bickering, and the relentlessness of trying to keep them occupied, fed and watered twenty-one billion hours a day – that’s exactly how long a school holiday day can feel by the way – is taking its toll.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
RelationshipsTelegraph

The midlife parents’ guide to drinking with your kids

I have three teenage children, aged 19, 17 and 14, and they have all, at some stage in the not too distant past, been drunk. As a parent, it can be a source of disappointment and some shame, especially when you get that call to come and pick them up, shovelling them in the back of the car as though you’re trying to dispose of a dead body. While the oldest two don’t really drink that much – I suspect it’s the cost rather than any real health concerns – it’s the youngest one I worry about most. Recently, as lockdown restrictions have eased, her extended friendship group has been congregating on the nearby school fields on Friday evenings and, invariably, there is alcohol involved. Predictably, there is always a drama or crisis to contend with too, come the end of the night.
Musicedmidentity.com

Take a Trip to ‘Holiday Hills’ with Loud Luxury

Canadian duo Loud Luxury presents their second EP, Holiday Hills, with six tracks that are guaranteed to have you dancing. Loud Luxury grabbed the world’s attention with their hit single “Body” and last year released their debut Nights Like This EP to the delight of their growing fanbase. Now, they’re back at it with their second EP, Holiday Hills. The same infectious dance-pop vibes carry throughout the six tracks, which feature collaborations with Tyler Mann, Cat Dealers, Drew Love, WAV3POP, and Thutmose. Holiday Hills is the perfect party soundtrack. Loud Luxury was on fire releasing singles ahead of the EP and it’s out now on Armada Music.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
AnimalsPeople

Belgian Woman Banned from Zoo After 4-Year 'Affair' with Chimpanzee

Adie Timmermans is banned from coming in contact with a chimpanzee at the Antwerp Zoo in Belgium after developing a close bond with the primate over several years. A Belgian zoo banned a local woman from visiting the park's chimpanzee exhibit due to her "affair" with one of the primates.
Animalsviralhatch.com

Surfers hear a crying baby whale, spend 6 hours saving her

A group of local surfers in Boca Barranca, Costa Rica were about to catch the waves when something unusual caught their attention. It was around five o’clock in the morning when Mauricio Camareno and his friends have spotted something that looked like a “black lump” in the mouth of a nearby river.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank take baby August on first family holiday

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were spotted arriving at the Queen's Balmoral estate on Wednesday for their first family holiday with their baby son August. In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen disembarking from a plane at Aberdeen Airport, having reportedly taken a commercial BA flight from London Heathrow.
CelebritiesPosted by
EDNPub

Dierks Bentley takes time to stops and smell the roses

The pandemic for most is a hard way a of life, but some find that silver lining.. In an interview Dierk said “I wasn’t like literally jonesing (to play live) like maybe some people were,” , “I kind of saw an opportunity to re-balance my life in some way that would benefit me when live music did come back around. And that’s exactly what I did. I moved to Colorado and put the guitar in the closet and just was focusing on life adventures outside of the stage, and it was awesome.”… I say good for you!
RelationshipsMindBodyGreen

This Is Often The Impetus For Less Nutritious Food Habits, Says A Parenting Expert

"A lot of tastes are formed in childhood," parenting expert Emily Oster, Ph.D., shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. Meaning, kids don't just wake up one day and crave the less nutritious foods we typically associate with the kids' menu (mac and cheese, nuggets, what have you); with the right resources, some parents actually have the ability to shape their children's food preferences by exposing them to nutritious players early on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy