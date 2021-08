This soft and creamy whiskey will transport you to an outdoor concert at a Texas roadhouse. The Musician Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Still Austin is made with grains that are 100-percent grown by Texas farmers. The nose offers aromas of pineapple, toasted coconut and s'mores while the palate delivers waves of cinnamon, brown butter and almonds. Still Austin focuses on a true grain-to-glass concept that produces the highest quality whiskey by perfecting every part of the process and using local resources and sustainable practices. The figure on the label, dubbed The Musician, was a natural direction for the brand since Austin is “The Live Music Capital of the World.” With other references to its beloved city of Austin, this whiskey brings Texas to you. It's available across Texas in bars, liquor stores and restaurants, but even if you're far from the Lone Star State, Still Austin offers free shipping so you can have it sent straight to your door.