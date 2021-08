Best known to daytime fans for his portrayal as Dimitri Marick on “All My Children” and in primetime as Dex Dexter on the original “Dynasty,” actor Michael Nader died Monday, August 23 at his home in California with his wife, Jodi Lister, and the family’s rescue dog, Storm, by his side. Nader had been battling an untreatable form of cancer. He was just 76 years old.