Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox React After Chris Bassitt Hit in Head With Line Drive

By Vinnie Duber
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSox react after Chris Bassitt hit in head with line drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That was as scary a sight as you're likely to see on a baseball field. Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin lined a pitch right off Chris Bassitt's head in the second inning of Tuesday night's game at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Oakland Athletics' All-Star pitcher dropping to the ground and holding his head in his hands for a long while, visibly bleeding. He was later carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
58K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Reynaldo López
Person
Jeff Samardzija
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#White Sox React After#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Oakland Athletics#The White Sox#American League#The Junior Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

La Russa regrets handling of Kimbrel in Sox' win over Rays

For all the excitement, Tony La Russa was down in the dumps. And he let it be known in his postgame press conference. "I'd be hard-pressed to think about winning a great game and enjoying it less than I do right now," the South Side skipper said after a thrilling extra-inning victory over the team with the American League's best record.
MLBNWI.com

Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel moves forward after a talk with Tony La Russa

Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel walked Manuel Margot on four pitches to begin the eighth inning Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Kevin Kiermaier came to bat representing the tying run. Kimbrel threw three straight balls before tossing his first strike of the inning. He got Kiermaier to line out to second baseman Cèsar Hernández on the next pitch.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Tony La Russa let White Sox catcher have it after mistake to Vlad Jr.

Not that it matters much with a commanding nine-game lead in the AL Central, but the division-leading White Sox have struggled of late, dropping four of their last five including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto Monday night at Rogers Centre. Cy Young candidate Lance Lynn (who was ejected from his last start after umpire Nick Lentz thought the right-hander was showing him up during a foreign substance check) delivered another gem for Chicago, cruising through seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision. The Pale Hose ace made only one mistake, grooving a 3-0 fastball to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero, who plopped it into center for an RBI single.
MLBPopculture

White Sox Pitcher Ejected After Throwing Belt at Umpire

A Chicago White Sox pitcher was ejected from his start against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night after throwing his belt at an umpire from the dugout during a foreign-substance inspection, according to ESPN. In between the fourth inning, Lance Lynn came off the mound while third-base umpire Nic Lentz tried to grab him for an inspection for his hat, glove and belt for any foreign substances.
MLBi70sports.com

White Sox Lose At Blue Jays

(Toronto) — Craig Kimbrel’s wild pitch in the 8th inning brought home the winning run for the Blue Jays as the White Sox fell 2-1 in Toronto. Andrew Vaughn drove in Chicago’s lone run and Lance Lynn allowed one-run over seven innings in the loss. The Sox have dropped three straight.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tim Anderson's status uncertain as White Sox face Jays

The Chicago White Sox have lost three straight in the absence of leadoff hitter Tim Anderson, and they are not certain if he will be available Tuesday night against the host Toronto Blue Jays. Chicago dropped a 2-1 decision at Toronto on Monday when the winning run scored on Craig...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Berrios expected to start for the Blue Jays against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (72-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-58, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, White...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs can take solace in White Sox brutally mismanaging Craig Kimbrel

Craig Kimbrel hasn’t had a great start to his career with the Chicago White Sox and it’s because Tony La Russa is making a big mistake with him. As soon as it was announced that the Chicago White Sox were acquiring Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs, fans on the south side of the Windy City were jacked up. Kimbrel is a future Hall-of-Fame closer, as he’s been one of the best in the game for years.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Giolito showing he still has ace stuff

Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox has flashed moments of brilliance but has failed to put it together consistently this season. In Friday night’s game, Lucas Giolito provided another reminder to everyone that he is still the ace of this staff. The right-hander was brilliant against the Tampa Bay...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Lynn or Rodon could win the AL Cy Young Award

The last time a Chicago White Sox pitcher took home the American League Cy Young Award was in 1993 when Jack McDowell earned the honor. That could change this year as a couple of southside hurlers have placed themselves in excellent position to take home the award. Lance Lynn and...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Fall to Rays, 8-4. Sad.

Well, I thought the small fire that started in my kitchen was going to be the worst thing that happened today, but the first inning was ROUGH. Bad luck had a ground ball from Wander Franco literally hop over Yoán Moncada’s head on what should have been the third out, but instead brought Nelson Cruz in to score. The Rays were then able to put up two more before the inning was over, making it 3-0.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jose Abreu’s first-inning blast leads White Sox over Jays

Jose Abreu hit a three-run home run in the first inning to get things started Tuesday night, and right-hander Dylan Cease struck out seven in seven innings to lead the visiting Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Abreu finished with three hits and four...

Comments / 0

Community Policy