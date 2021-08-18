Cancel
Critical vulnerability in security cameras opens the door to attackers

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA critical vulnerability in internet-connected security cameras can allow an attacker to remotely watch live video and gain access to networks. Discovered and detailed today by researchers at FireEye Inc. Mandiant, the vulnerability relates to the Kalay network offered by ThroughTek Co. Ltd. Kalay provides a system for connecting smart devices with mobile applications and is offered to original equipment manufacturers as a software development kit.

