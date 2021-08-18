Critical vulnerability in security cameras opens the door to attackers

Nvidia Corp. is helping the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory build another incredibly powerful supercomputer, it announced today. The Polaris supercomputer (pictured) is said to be the DOE’s largest graphics processing unit-based machine so far. It’ll be hosted at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility, where it will aid research and discovery with extreme scale for user’s algorithms and science, the DOE said. An exascale computer is one that can calculate at least 1018 floating point operations per second.