Critical vulnerability in security cameras opens the door to attackers
A critical vulnerability in internet-connected security cameras can allow an attacker to remotely watch live video and gain access to networks. Discovered and detailed today by researchers at FireEye Inc. Mandiant, the vulnerability relates to the Kalay network offered by ThroughTek Co. Ltd. Kalay provides a system for connecting smart devices with mobile applications and is offered to original equipment manufacturers as a software development kit.siliconangle.com
