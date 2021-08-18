Zoning Board of Appeals Special Meeting

SPECIAL WORKSHOP MEETING NOTICE The Mayor and Council, Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment of the City of Wilber, Nebraska, will hold a special workshop meeting with a representative from Miller & Assoc. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center, 110 W Third St. Wilber, NE. The purpose of the meeting is general discussion on Annexation, Tax Increment Financing. miscellaneous zoning regulations and possible amendments to City’s zoning codes. Also, action to move forward with the search of a pumper truck and proposed makeover of the ladder truck into a tanker. The Council reserves the right to go into closed session on any of the agenda items as pursuant to Section 84-1410. An agenda will be available at the City Office with the Council reserving the right to modify the agenda when convened. Requests to be on the agenda must be made in the City Office 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting. If accommodations are required, contact the City Office at 110 W Third Street, Wilber, NE 68465, (402) 821-3233. All meetings are open to the public. /s/ Lori L Rezny City Clerk City of Wilber, NE WR — August 25, 2021 ZNEZ.