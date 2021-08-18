Cancel
Wednesday morning news briefing: UK's asylum pledge - now, Europe?

By Danny Boyle
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK has made an Afghanistan asylum pledge - now, Europe? Priti Patel today urges other European countries to offer sanctuary to Afghans fleeing the Taliban as she announces that Britain will grant asylum to 20,000 refugees. The Home Secretary's call in an article for The Telegraph comes as fears...

